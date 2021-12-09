Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler Sells 4,716 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $216.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.46 and its 200 day moving average is $134.97. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,590,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ambarella by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

