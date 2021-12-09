Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ambev by 23.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ambev by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Ambev by 14.9% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 9.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 37.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

