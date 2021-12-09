AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam M. Aron Sells 312,500 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AMC traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 36,196,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,397,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMC. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

