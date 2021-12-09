American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,931,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.42. 70,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,843. The company has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

