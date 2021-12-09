American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of American Express worth $125,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average of $168.40. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

