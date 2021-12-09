American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,990. The company has a market capitalization of $336.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.17. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

