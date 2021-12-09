American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Jason Medeiros Sells 50,000 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $314,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 1,767,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,788. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
