American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Jason Medeiros Sells 50,000 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $314,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 1,767,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,788. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

