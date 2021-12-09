Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.10.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,632,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 80.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.58. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $182.83 and a 1-year high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

