AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,271,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

