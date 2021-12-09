Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $213.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

