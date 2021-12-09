AmonD (AMON) Price Up 17.9% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. AmonD has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $3,576.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.26 or 0.08567149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,722.23 or 0.99808954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,830,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

