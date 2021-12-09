Analysts Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post sales of $590.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $589.97 million and the highest is $591.30 million. Entegris posted sales of $517.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.65. The stock had a trading volume of 882,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.14. Entegris has a 12-month low of $90.77 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average is $126.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 204.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after buying an additional 1,394,877 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

