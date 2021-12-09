Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.27. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 857,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,784. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

