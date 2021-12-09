Analysts Anticipate Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KORE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Kore Group stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. Kore Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

