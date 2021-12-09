Analysts Anticipate Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kore Group.
Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million.
Kore Group stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. Kore Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
About Kore Group
KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.
