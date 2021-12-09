Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Marchex posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 798,714 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,996,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 828,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,657 over the last ninety days. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 647,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,623. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.86.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

