Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.51. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

RCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,523. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

