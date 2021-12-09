Analysts Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report sales of $122.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.60 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $461.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $462.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $488.45 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $490.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rice Doug purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

OFIX traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $29.95. 105,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,700. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.36 million, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

