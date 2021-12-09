Analysts Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.57 Million

Analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report sales of $336.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.00 million. Verso reported sales of $314.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Verso by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Verso by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Verso has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

