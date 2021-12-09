Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.80.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$71.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$56.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$66.25 and a 52-week high of C$90.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

