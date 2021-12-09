Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price at C$9.50

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$7.29 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$757.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.