Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Target Price at $14.67

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

HIMS traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,022. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,946,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

