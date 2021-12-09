Analysts Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $206.75

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $132.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,753. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.15. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.