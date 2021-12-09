Analysts Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Price Target at $129.85

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,769,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.95. 3,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.