Analysts Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) PT at $30.83

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 14,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,168. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

