Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $62.92

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.92.

Several research analysts have commented on TENB shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TENB traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 589,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,665 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

