Analyzing John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50% John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.39 $13.92 million $1.14 12.85 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SLR Senior Investment and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.45%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

