Andrew King Buys 8 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.65) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($197.22).

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,843 ($24.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,807.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,223.83. Mondi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,675.50 ($22.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.77).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

