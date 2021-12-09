Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Antero Midstream comprises about 4.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Antero Midstream worth $26,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 176,229 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 701.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 455,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 3.08. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

