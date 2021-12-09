Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.75 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.86.

APPN stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.78. Appian has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.27.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Appian will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Appian worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

