Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 6,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 30.28% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

