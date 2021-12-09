Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.780-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $157.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials accounts for 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

