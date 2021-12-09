AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APP. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

NYSE APP traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.78. 1,436,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,025,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,900,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,394,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,492 shares of company stock worth $81,105,233. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

