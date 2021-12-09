Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) were up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 48,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,942,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

The firm has a market cap of $588.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

