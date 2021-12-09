Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $84,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $131.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

