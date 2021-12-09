Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $412.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Cowen dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

