Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

