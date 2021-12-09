Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 119 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 120.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SEA were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of SEA by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after acquiring an additional 796,591 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $608,311,000 after purchasing an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

Shares of SE opened at $263.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $178.80 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

