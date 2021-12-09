Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,519 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,851 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

BIZD opened at $17.38 on Thursday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.