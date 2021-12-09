Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 391 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 75.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 199,860 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $8,549,000.

Shares of USO opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

