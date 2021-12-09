Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 50,406 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,406 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acas LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 388,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 124,374 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 325,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

