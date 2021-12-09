Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given New €120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arkema from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arkema presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.14. Arkema has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $141.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

