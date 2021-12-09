Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys 308 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,795,000 after buying an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.14. 99,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,328,245. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

