Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 746,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 90,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 160,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $51.45. 247,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,827,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

