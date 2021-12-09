Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 30,436 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,436 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 286,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,639,059. The firm has a market cap of $360.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

