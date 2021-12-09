Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,189,375 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after buying an additional 327,957 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

