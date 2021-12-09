Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 239,252 shares.The stock last traded at $15.03 and had previously closed at $14.79.

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.