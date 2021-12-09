Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Trading Up 4.4%

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.04. Approximately 863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 213,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIP shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Arteris Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

