Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $165.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.11. 8,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,644. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 234.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 262.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.