Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $146.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.07. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

