Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.40).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASCL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Ascential to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 500 ($6.63) in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Ascential alerts:

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.38), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($467,451.85).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 433.20 ($5.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 322.20 ($4.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.06). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 420.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 410.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.