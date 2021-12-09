Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.40).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASCL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Ascential to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 500 ($6.63) in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.38), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($467,451.85).
About Ascential
Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.
